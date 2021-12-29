Canada bans therapy that ‘converts’ sexual and / or gender orientation. Two reflections

While the European Commission was discussing whether to send Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays to all his fellow citizens, the Canadian government unanimously approved a law that will ban the so-called conversion therapy, a conversion therapy also known as reparative, reintegrative, or aversion therapy. They are part of the conversion therapy any type of therapeutic (or not) psychological (individual or group), behavioral, or pharmacological approach aimed at changing thesexual orientation, or a person’s identity, or gender expression. In summary, from next January it will no longer be possible in Canada (even if only) to try to convert a person to a sexual and / or gender orientation other than that in which the person identifies himself. Violators will be punished up to five years in prison.

Two reflections. The first concerns the unanimous approval of the law by the Canadian government. The law was passed by all members of the government, from the extreme conservative to the liberal pole. A unanimous vote which has knocked down for a few minutes all the walls raised by political ideals that are normal in a democratic government. A rare event in democracies around the world. But how can a unanimous vote be reached in a cultural context as diverse as the Canadian one? Certainly not because of an idyllic moment of unconditional priority at the value of life and of the freedom of being for all. It would have been ideal, but it’s hard to think anything like this happened.

On the other hand, it is more likely that unanimity was obtained because of the responsibility that each of those members of the government feels towards their own electorate. A vote against a bill of this kind could have been enough (in Canada!) to mark the end of a long political career. Hence, a unanimity probably driven by a great popular consensus.

This does not mean that in the Canadian population there are no people who think of diversity as an evil to be remedied, indeed, the very practice of conversion therapy, which has been remedied with this law, confirms exactly the opposite; it does mean, however, that those people are in reality a minority which have very little weight from an electoral point of view. Hence, this unanimous approval of the law on the abolition of the conversion therapy suggests that some important political decisions are made due to the massive presence of a thread of thought and cultural element that is well integrated into the daily life of the electorate.

The second reflection is a little more personal. Imagine, dear straight reader, that your being, your heterosexual nature, is at some point perceived by others as something to change; something that needs to be changed in order to have a successful private and professional life, and to welcome the esteem of most of the people around you. If this were the case, then I would be sure that you, dear straight reader, would at least have something to say, or would even begin to rebel somehow the idea that someone might try to change you. If the only thought that someone want to change you at least it creates a feeling of discomfort, so perhaps it is appropriate to start expressing this thought a little more often when discussing the rights and freedom of all among friends. By doing so, those minorities that cause the distress will begin to shrink so much that they no longer have any weight in the political decision of any (I mean any) government.

And how much would all this cost us? Little or nothing, or everything, depends on who we are, and above all on how much aware we are of what we really are.