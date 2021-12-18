Canada, fake mosque in military training camp. It is controversy

The controversy in Canada is raging, triggered by the Muslim community after the discovery, in a military base of the National Armed Forces, of a “ fake mosque “used in the training phases of the soldiers. The fake place of worship was in fact recently discovered inside the training camp Canadian Forces Base Suffield, in the Province of Alberta, in the west of the country. The installation was discovered by Mahmoud Mourra, a Canadian citizen of Lebanese origin.

While hunting in the prairies of southern Alberta, Mourra suddenly saw a familiar building in front of him, a mosque in fact, but positioned in an absolutely unusual and disrespectful place for that kind of building: a training ground for the Forces. Ottawa armies. The citizen of Middle Eastern origin was therefore shocked at the sight of that fake religious center and has recently expressed his indignation, to the microphones of the Canadian media, accusing the federal government of having failed to respect to a sacred symbol of the Muslim creed.

Mustafa Farooq, representative of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, was then joined by the denunciation made by Mourra, who took his cue from the scandal of the fake mosque rebuilt on that base to scream at the alleged “ suprematism creeping white “in the ranks of the Ottawa army. Farooq later thundered:” It is very worrying to think of such a mosque and its presence in any military base. We know this was a British installation, but to our knowledge, similar buildings and facades of this nature have also been erected at other bases in Canada. “.

Driven by the controversy, the federal authorities of Canada finally shed light on the function performed by that fake mosque in CFB Suffield. The Department of National Defense, through its spokesperson, has in fact clarified that that fake place of worship was in fact built by members of the British Armed Forces, who are allowed to use the base in Alberta to train. London soldiers allegedly set up the offending mosque in 2006 as part of a simulated village in which to stage combat actions.

The decision to build a fake mosque should be attributed, added the same spokesman, to the need to simulate battle scenarios in an environment likely to the one in which the soldiers could find themselves, and, consequently, the false constructions must be as much as possible. realistic, so that the soldiers can get to know perfectly all the environments in which they might encounter on a mission. The Department of Defense, however, has specified that the British army would be willing to dismantle soon the village where the mosque of discord is present and, in its place, rebuild a new training scenario.

A comment on the affair was finally pronounced directly by the Minister of Defense of Canada, Anita Anand. You stressed the need for the country’s institutions to be impermeable to Islamophobia and for the faithful of all creeds to be consulted by the institutions before making decisions, such as building a fake mosque on a military base, which could hurt their sensitivity.