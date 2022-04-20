Canada imposes new sanctions against the daughters of Putin and Lavrov for the invasion of Ukraine

Canada announced this Tuesday new sanctions against several Russian citizens as a result of the invasion Of Ukraine, among them the president’s daughters, Vladimir Putin, and of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, as well as various businessmen and oligarchs and members of their families.

Fourteen are the people included in the ‘black list’ of the Canadian authorities for their “close collaboration with the Russian regime”, are the cases of Putin’s daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tijonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, as well as that of Lavrov, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova and her wife, Maria Lavrova.

In turn, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, as well as thirteen other people, some of whom are important businessmen and oligarchs, such as Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan and Oleg Boyko.

“These actions demonstrate that Canada will not relent in its efforts to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his partners for their complicity in the invasion of Ukraine“, has remarked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, has indicated that while the Russian aggression continues, Canada will continue to impose “severe costs to the Russian regime” in coordination with its allies, “relentlessly seeking accountability” for all those who have collaborated with Moscow’s offensive.

“They will answer for their crimes,” emphasized Joly, who has promised the “brave” Ukrainians that Canada will continue to support them in their “fight for freedom.”

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed economic sanctions and visa restrictions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities, while what Putin calls “special operation”there are 750 sanctioned Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.