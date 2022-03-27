Canada is defeating Jamaica and is qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-03-27

Canada is beating Jamaica 2-0 at home at Toronto’s BMO Field. The match is being played under quite cold temperatures, at -4 degrees Celsius with a feeling of -10

The goal was made by Cyle Larin after a perfect pass from Stephen Eustáquio in the 13th minute.

Canada is in Qatar 2022, the maple leaf team made it to second thanks to Tajon Buchanan.