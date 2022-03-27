Canada is defeating Jamaica and is qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-03-27
Canada is beating Jamaica 2-0 at home at Toronto’s BMO Field. The match is being played under quite cold temperatures, at -4 degrees Celsius with a feeling of -10
The goal was made by Cyle Larin after a perfect pass from Stephen Eustáquio in the 13th minute.
Canada is in Qatar 2022, the maple leaf team made it to second thanks to Tajon Buchanan.
The Americans were already able to seal early qualification for Qatar-2022 last Thursday but stumbled in Costa Rica with a 1-0 loss, the first they conceded in these Concacaf qualifiers.
Canada’s goal is to secure a spot on Sunday in front of their fans at BMO Field and not have to wait for the final day of qualifying on Wednesday in Panama.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS
Canada: Milan Borján; Samuel Adekugbe, Doneil Henry, Richie Laryea, and Scott Kennedy; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio and Junior Hoilett; Jonathan Osorio, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. DT: John Herdman.
Jamaica: Andrew Blake; Javain Brown, Adrian Mariappa, and Gregory Leigh; Ricardo Thomas, Richard King, Devon Williams and Ravel Morrison; Nicholas Nelson, Atapharoy Bygrave, and Daniel Green. DT: Theodore Whitmore.