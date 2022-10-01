Canada lifts entry restrictions for all travelers

The Canadian Embassy in Cuba has updated on the necessary requirements to travel to the northern country from this Saturday.

“If you are going to travel to Canada, this interests you,” they published via Twitter.

Effective October 1, travel restriction requirements, including proof of vaccination, use of ArriveCAN, testing, and quarantine or isolation are lifted for all travelers entering by land, air, or sea.

The measure will be an incentive for Canadian tourism that travels to the Island and that was outnumbered by those from Russia, due to the strict border control established by its government.

According to Correo.ca, “at the end of August 2022, when the accumulated number of international visitors to Cuba reached 971,455 visitors, Canadian tourists with 30.7% participation occupied the first position with 298,410 arrivals.”

The figure reaches 18,348,048 arrivals since 1994, the date on which the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) was created until last year 2021, reports the aforementioned media.

Likewise, they refer that “Canadian tourists like Cuba, because they feel safer, enjoying magnificent beaches, staying in hotels managed by Canadian companies or participating in a rich cultural life. But especially, because the Cubans appear to him as unique and hospitable people.”

In its travel advisories, however, the Canadian Embassy warns that “petty crime, such as pickpocketing and other types of theft” can be expected.

“Theft generally occurs in crowded places such as tourist areas, markets, beaches and isolated areas. Thefts occur in hotel rooms, particularly in private homes, “they point out.

The diplomatic headquarters also warns about the shortage of goods in Cuba, such as fuel, food and medicine. This has caused transportation services to decline and often long queues at supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies, they explain.