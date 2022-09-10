Canada loved its queen, but not so much the monarchy

Canadians were attached to Elizabeth II, their queen, until the end but their relationship with the monarchy has become increasingly tense and her death on Thursday will reignite debate about the country’s political system, experts estimate.

“Canada is a monarchical exception in the middle of a fairly republican continent,” said Marc Chevrier, a professor of politics at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

In a few weeks, after the period of mourning, “debates will resurface regarding the relevance of continuing to be a monarchy, Pandora’s box is open,” he added.

To honor the death of her “queen for almost half of Canada’s existence,” as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recalled, the country entered a ten-day mourning period on Thursday. Flags across the territory have been lowered to half-staff and a national memorial service is planned in the capital, Ottawa, on the same day as her funeral in London.

But behind the official pomp, the country has an increasingly ambivalent relationship with the monarchy. “Even in English-speaking Canada, support for the monarchy has waned over the years,” said Philippe Lagasse, a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa and an expert on the role of the crown in his country.

According to an April poll, a majority of Canadians (numbering 71% in the French-speaking province of Quebec) would even want to end the monarchy. Sixty-seven percent said they opposed Charles succeeding his mother as king of Canada, and his visit to the country last May went almost unnoticed.

In Canada, the British monarch is the head of state, but the role is largely ceremonial. Who holds power is the Governor General, representative of the sovereign in the country and appointed by the Prime Minister.

Currently that position is held by Mary Simon, an Eskimo from northern Quebec. She is Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General.

Erase ties to the Crown

But to follow the example of Barbados, which in 2021 chose to separate from the British Crown and become a republic, Canada would have to carry out a profound reform of its institutions.

“The monarchy is the cornerstone of all constitutional law,” Chevrier explained, referring to the foundational principle at the birth of Canada as a country, in 1867. For example, he noted, “the position of prime minister does not even appear in the Canadian Constitution , which only mentions the monarch”.

Reforming the Constitution and abolishing the monarchy would require a titanic effort and possibly years of political negotiations, since it requires the unanimous approval of Parliament and the governments of the 10 Canadian provinces.

And in an increasingly politically divided Canada, that debate could likely spark controversy.

According to Lagasse, over time all the symbolism associated with royalty will be discussed and probably revised to continue erasing the links with the British monarchy.

Elizabeth II’s face appears on Canadian $20 bills and coins, for example.

Certain protocols would also have to change, notably the oath of citizenship. Currently, every new Canadian citizen must pledge her “allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, to her heirs and successors.”

This legal provision was already unsuccessfully challenged in court, in 2014, by immigrants who argued that it violated their religious beliefs and conscience.

For a Canadian population that is increasingly diverse and multicultural, but also dealing with its colonial past, the link to the monarchy seems less and less relevant.