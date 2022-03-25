Canada one point away from securing the ticket and Mexico could qualify for the Olympic

2022-03-24

In the absence of two dates for the closing of the concacaf octagon Course to Qatar 2022, the landscape turned red hot and Canada he is the only one who already has one foot in the World Cup.

Those of the Maple Leaf are virtually classified, but with a point on date 13 that will be played on Sunday, they could confirm their ticket. Watch Concacaf Octagonal Table

Canada, which remains the leader with 25 points, could celebrate its return to World Cups after 36 years of visiting Jamaica in Kingstom.

Mexico could seal the pass in the Olympic

United States and Mexicowho with 22 points occupy the second and third position, respectively, could also qualify this Sunday.

Americans will receive Panama and Mexico will visit Honduras at the Olympic stadium. To do this they must win their matches and hope that Costa Rica draw or lose on a visit to The Savior.