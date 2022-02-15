Canada, Ontario abolishes the health pass. The capital Ottawa still blocked by protests

After three weeks of protests by Canadian No-vaxes, the prime minister ofOntario decided to abolish the Covid pass. Meanwhile, traffic on theAmbassador Bridgethe main connecting bridge between use And Canada, after the evacuation of the truck drivers tonight by the police. This was announced by the same company that manages the bridge: “The Ambassador Bridge is now completely open, allowing once again the free flow of trade between the Canadian and American economies”. The blockade had repercussions for the auto industry on both sides of the border. Prime Minister of Ontario, Doug Fordhe explained at a press conference that he decided to delete the vaccination passport because the vast majority of people in the province of Canada are vaccinated and the peak of cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been passed. The passes will disappear from March but commercial establishments can request a certificate certifying vaccination if they wish.

The capital Ottawa however, it is still paralyzed by the protests against the obligation to vaccinate and the anti-Covid measures. A few days ago, the car manufacturers Ford And Toyota they had announced the temporary closure of their factories on Canadian soil: the trigger was precisely the set of demonstrations operated by truckers, which blocked the arrival of new components. The No vax march of the ‘Convoys of freedom’ also involved other overseas countries: in Francearound 1,300 vehicles arrived in Lille, a city close to the Belgian border.