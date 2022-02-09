Canada, over 20 arrests of no vax truckers protesting anti-Covid measures

The Canadian police carried out beyond 20 arrests among the demonstrators of the so-called “Freedom Truck Convoy“, The protest against the anti-Covid measures and the compulsory vaccination started a couple of weeks ago a Ottawawhen a group of truck drivers met in the capital paralyzing it with approx 100 trucks. According to BbcCanadian authorities said they joined the protest thousands of demonstrators. About a quarter of the hundred trucks would have on board the children, which complicates the potential intervention of the police. In the capital it has been declared a few days ago state of emergency.

Read Also Canada, protests by truckers against anti Covid restrictions continue: the mayor of Ottawa declares a state of emergency

The protest of the truck drivers, which began on January 22, is currently almost open 80 criminal investigations: so far the demonstration has been held peacefully, but the Canadian authorities have expressed worry for rhetorical tones violent of groups of extreme right who took part in the protests. On Tuesday, the Canadian authorities managed to reopen theAmbassador Bridgewhich had been blocked by the protest of the truckers: it is the busiest commercial bridge between Canada and the USAon which it passes about 25% of trade between the two countries. A big damage for Canada, which sends the 75% of its export to the United States: normal truck traffic was prevented on the bridge, on average 8000 per day.

See also Canada, Trudeau to truckers: “Enough with the siege of Ottawa, citizens have chosen vaccines and science”

Protesters have repeatedly declared the protest will not cease until the vaccination obligation and restrictions against Covid are lifted. The prime minister spoke on the matter on Tuesday Justin Trudeau: “Canadians have the right to protest, express the disagreement with the government and making our voices heard, we have always defended this right. But let’s be clear: they don’t have the right to to block our economy, our democracy and the daily life of our citizens ”. The Canadian premier also added that he had asked Fr.Canadian federal law to support the Ottawa police in countering the protests.