Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has Covid: he had already been in isolation for five days for having been in contact with his positive son

The Canadian premier, Justin Trudeauhe said he tested positive al coronavirusbut he’s fine and “will continue to work remotely this week following public health guidelines ”. The announcement was made on Twitter, where the prime minister added: “To all of you, please submit to vaccine and to strengthening dose“. The January 27 Trudeau had said he had placed himself in isolation for five daysafter discovering he had been in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. That person, he then explained to The Canadian Pressis one of his three sons.

