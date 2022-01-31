Canada, protests against mandatory vaccination: Ottawa besieged by truckers. Trudeau takes refuge in a secret location – Video

It lasted a week on trip of truckers who have traveled the length and breadth of the Canada before arriving in the capital, Ottawa. The hauliers, protesting against the obligation to vaccinate (since January 15, non-vaccinated people cannot enter the country), have received the support of thousands of other workers and citizens, opposed to the obligation introduced in October for those who perform a job in the public, for those traveling by train, plane or ship. Thus, truckers and motorists blocked the streets of Ottawa over the weekend and threatened to park indefinitely outside the Parliament. As seen in the video, there were peaceful demonstrations yesterday outside the buildings of Canadian politics. The prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who recently won the political elections by focusing decisively on the vaccination campaign, was forced to take refuge in a secret location together with your family.

