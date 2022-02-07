Canada, protests by truckers against anti Covid restrictions continue: the mayor of Ottawa declares a state of emergency

The protests that have been sweeping the country for weeks do not stop Canada. Last weekend thousands of protesters took to the streets in Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City And Winnipegin solidarity with the protest “Freedom Convoy” started on January 22 come on truck drivers Canadians against the requirement of vaccines to cross the border with the USA. Jim Watsonmayor of the capital Ottawa, proclaimed it state of emergency after the city center was paralyzed by demonstrators who lit up bonfire in front of parliament, waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans. Mayor Watson announced that the statement highlights the need for support by other levels of government. In recent days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has however rejected thehypothesis of resorting to the army to clear the protesters.

However, the atmosphere of this second weekend of protest appears less tense than that of a week ago, when several activists had exhibited Confederate flags and symbols Nazis, clashing with the residents. Toronto police have set up checkpoints throughout the center, preventing any demonstrators in trucks or cars from approaching the Provincial Council, near which the five main hospitals in the city are also located. Winnipeg police reported a 42 year old man who drove her car against the group of demonstrators of the “Freedom Convoy” gathered in the square. The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, February 4, and he left 4 people injured.

Among the demonstrators that the last few days are filling the squares of Canadian cities there are also smaller groups of counter-protesters who invite the crowd to return home, tired of the protests and the general chaos. In fact, Ottawa residents are furious at the relentless horn blasts and the interruptions of the traffic. The protesters however explain that the protests will continue until all anti Covid restrictions are lifted. They ask for the removal of the government of Trudeauresponsible for few measures, while most of the decisions were made by provincial governments. Meanwhile, the crowdfunding site GoFundMe announced that will block the money donated to Canadian truckers protesting the vaccine requirement, citing police reports on episodes of violence. The site will return the money to the donors. Up to now, an amount equal to 5.8 million euros.

The “convoy of freedom trucks”, as the protesters called it, attracted the support of many Republicans in the States Unitedincluding the former president Donald Trumpwho called Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau a “Crazy extreme left” which “destroyed Canada with insane anti Covid mandates”. The general Attorney of Texas Ken Paxon tweeted: “Patriotic Texans donated to the worthy cause of Canadian truckers.” And the senator from Texas Ted Cruz stated on Fox News that “the government has no right to force you to comply with its arbitrary mandates.” “For some high-level American politicians, patriotism it means rent a crowd to besiege the capital of one of the G7 countries ″, he responded instead with a tweet Gerald Butts, a former senior adviser to Trudeau. “Trump and his followers are one threat not just for the United States, but for all democracies“, He tweeted Bruce Heymanformer US ambassador in the administration of Barack Obama.