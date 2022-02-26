Canada relaxes travel restrictions from February 28

The Government of Canada has announced that as of February 28 it will carry out a series of adjustments to border measures, which implies a “gradual relaxation” of the current restrictions. It has been decided to lift the ban on international flights to all airports, tourists with a complete vaccination schedule will be able to enter the country and the tests will be random and not mandatory as before. Unvaccinated Canadians will be quarantined.

One of the changes is that the travel health notice will be modified, going from a Level 3 to a Level 2, which means that eThe Government will no longer advise Canadians to avoid traveling for non-essential purposes.

This relaxation in restrictions is possible due to a series of factors such as Canada’s high vaccination rate (81% of the population), the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect positives and the decrease in hospitalization rates, among other things.

“For two years, the action of our Government in the fight against COVID-19 has been based on prudence and science. Today’s announcements are a reflection of the progress we’ve made against this current omicron variant. Return to mandatory random testing of all vaccinated travelers will make it easier for Canadians to travel and will help our public health authorities to detect future changes in COVID-19 importation rates and variants of concern,” said the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos.

“As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, for possible future scenarios,” he added.

Starting February 28 Travelers arriving in Canada from any country, with a complete vaccination schedule up to 14 days before the trip, will be able to enter and some travelers will be randomly selected for testing upon arrivalbut they will not be required to quarantine while awaiting their test result.

Among the accepted vaccines are AstraZeneca (Covishield, SK Bioscience and Vaxzevria), Covaxin, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Sinovac. Before travelling vaccination certificates must be uploaded to the ArriveCAN platform. Children under the age of 12, traveling with vaccinated adults, will be exempt from quarantine.

In the case of unvaccinated Canadian travelers, they will continue to be required to be tested upon arrival in the country, after eight days, and must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter Canada unless they meet a number of requirements.

All passengers over 5 years old must present the rnegative result of a rapid COVID-19 antigen test, taken the day before your scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or sea port of entry; or one molecular test that does not exceed 72 hours before the flight. Currently, only PCR tests are allowed.

The authorities have made it clear that rapid antigen tests performed at home are not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirementsince it must be a result authorized by the country in which it was performed and must be administered by a laboratory, health entity or telehealth service.

According to information published by the Canadian government, the Transport Canada Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts where international passenger flights can arrive will expire that same day.

In this way, international flights carrying passengers will be able to land at all remaining Canadian airports designated by the Canada Border Services Agency. Currently only 18 airports are authorized for such operations.