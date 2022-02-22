Canada shields downtown Ottawa after quelling trucker protests against anticovid measures | International

Canadian policemen behind the perimeter of fences with which the agents have surrounded the center of the city to prevent further protests. CARLOS OSORIO (REUTERS)

After three weeks of conflict, the center of Ottawa recovered part of its usual image this Monday after remaining since January 28 occupied by hundreds of trucks whose drivers were thus protesting the containment measures of covid-19, especially against the mandatory to have a vaccination passport to cross the borders with the United States. “You can’t hold a city hostage” to protesters, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the country’s state of emergency “is not over.”

The weekend lived in the capital of Canada has been of great tension due to the intervention of the police, who managed to regain control of the city, reports Agence France Presse. “Although the lockdowns have been lifted across the country and the borders are open at the moment, the state of emergency has not ended,” Trudeau insisted at a press conference, thus justifying the use of the Emergency Measures Act to end to the protests.

After concluding the eviction operation of the last protesters, which began on Friday, the heart of the Canadian capital woke up this Monday without trucks or other vehicles parked in the middle of its streets, but surrounded by a fenced perimeter, with a reinforced police presence and in full work of the cleaning teams that tried to erase the trail of waste left behind by the carriers and the thousands of anti-vaccines that later joined them.

The Canadian police had already announced on Sunday that they were working to ensure that “no one returns to occupy the streets” of the city, Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell stressed at a press conference. Since Friday, more than 75 vehicles have been towed and nearly 200 people arrested, according to data from that security body. The agents have also dismantled the warehouse that supplied food and other basic goods to a part of the thousands of people who once camped in the center of the city and who put the government of Justin Trudeau on the ropes, to the point of force his Executive to declare a state of emergency in the capital on February 6.

In an unusual action for security forces that until a few days ago had faced the blockade with an attitude of dialogue with the protesters, on Saturday, the police used tear gas and other riot gear against those who had ignored police warnings and of the leaflets distributed by the agents asking them to leave the area. The police intervention thus managed to clear most of the area in front of Parliament, whose House of Commons had been forced on Friday to suspend its ordinary session to avoid incidents while the eviction operation was taking place. The frigid temperatures — the wind chill was 20 degrees below zero — and the snowflakes that began to fall helped the most reluctant protesters to clear downtown Ottawa leave overnight.

Among those arrested are several leaders of the protest. For example, Pat King, one of the most recognized figures of the protesters. Two other organizers of the so-called liberty convoy of the carriers, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, had already been arrested on Thursday. The three leaders face charges of incitement to commit damage, obstruction of justice and disobeying a court order. In his appearance, Steve Bell specified that the police operation has not yet finished and that “it will last for months” as the agents will continue “trying to identify and indict the organizers of the protest with criminal charges and financial sanctions.”

By early last week, the situation had become untenable in Ottawa. Canada’s prime minister invoked emergency powers not used since 1970 to deal with the protests, while on Friday Chrystia Freeland, finance minister and deputy prime minister, defended the use of the Emergency Act to evacuate downtown Ottawa, stressing that the country’s economy and democracy were under threat.

Canadian police had already completely vacated the Ambassador Bridge border crossing on February 13, which links the Canadian province of Ontario with the US state of Michigan. It had been blocked for several days after the Ottawa truckers’ protest spread to that crossing, which concentrates 25% of bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries. This border blockade added pressure to the government of Justin Trudeau, as the authorities of the neighboring country questioned the Canadian strategy of not initially resorting to the use of force against protesters.

The locks of liberty convoy They have also caused significant economic losses. The Government of Canada has already announced aid worth 200 million Canadian dollars (138 million euros) for Ottawa companies affected by the protests. The Canadian Executive is now working to prevent new demonstrations, not only shielding the center of its capital, but especially the Pacific Highway border crossing in British Columbia and in Prescott, Ontario. “The goal is to safely end these illegal blockades and occupations and restore order as soon as possible to ensure the safety of Canadians and an end to economic disruption,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

