Canada, Spanish fishing boat sinks: at least seven dead. There were 24 on board

The Spanish fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo was shipwrecked at dawn on Tuesday 450 kilometers southeast ofNewfoundland Island, Canada: the Spanish authorities fear that various people are death. There are currently three i sailors found alive, according to government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez. Among them are the commander and his nephew: the mayor of Cangas, the town of the Galicia where the two sailors reside. Some family members said they received a phone call. Instead, they rise to seven dead: “So far we have recovered seven bodies and three survivors,” he told the France Presse agency Brian Owens head of Joint Rescue Coordination Canadian adding that despite bad weather searches off Newfoundland, where debris was found, continues.

According to what has been ascertained so far, the contact with the fishing vessel, launched in 2004would have been lost between 5.45am and 6am. On board the deep sea ship of the Galician shipowner Manuel Noresaccording to the Iberian media, they were there 24 people. The Municipality of Marìnin the province of Pontevedrawhere the fishing boat is based, explained that they were on board 16 Spaniards and the other seafarers of the Villa de Pitanxo, 50 meters long, are all Ghanaians And Peruvians.

Around noon, he explained Maica Larribadelegate of the authorities of Pontevedra, “four were sighted life rafts and two of the four have been reached ”. One of these was “completely empty”, in one there were “three survivors, in the state of hypothermic shock because the water temperature at this moment is terrible, very low “. Still trying to reach the other two lifeboats. A boat and a ship are operating on the spot helicopter of the Canadian Maritime Rescue and have been diverted several shipsincluding another Galician fishing boat, Playa de Menduiña 2. The fishing boat is owned by a shipowner from the Galicia region, the group Nores. In a statement quoted by local media, the company said it did not know the causes of the sinking.