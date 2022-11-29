Canada summoned Russian ambassador over hate tweets against the LGBTQ community

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly (Marcus Brandt via REUTERS)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Jollyordered on Monday to summon the Russian ambassador in Ottawa, Oleg Stepanovfor a series of “hate” tweets against the community LGBTQincluding one directed at an openly lesbian federal minister.

The embassy posted the messages on Twitter in recent days, after Russian lawmakers approved a bill that bans all forms of LGBTQ “propaganda” and critics say intensifies crackdowns on “non-traditional” sexual relationsaffecting from books Y films until publications on social networks.

“Unsurprisingly, the Russians have once again chosen hate propaganda,” the minister’s deputy director of communication said in a statement. Emily Williams.

“This is an attack on Canadian values ​​of acceptance Y tolerance. Minister Joly has directed Global Affairs Canada to summon the Russian ambassador to tell him,” she added.

The Russian tweets included an illustrative photo of a pride flag overlaid with a red line within a red circle, indicating that it was prohibited, along with the following comments: “It’s all about family. The family is a man and a woman and the children.”

The anti-LGBTQ community tweet from the Russian embassy in Canada

The embassy also hit back at the Canadian Minister of Sports, Pascale St Ongewho is openly lesbian and questioned “Russian homophobic propaganda”, asking him to “investigate and explain how he appeared in this world”.

“We absolutely cannot tolerate this rhetoric let alone the subsequent comments on Minister St-Onge’s response,” Williams said.

In an email sent to the AFPSt-Onge said he was “deeply offended by the Russian ambassador’s anti-gay message while on Canadian soil,” calling it “an affront to the hard-won rights of the entire community LGBTQ2S+”.

The minister had written to the embassy to say: “Russian homophobic propaganda is not welcome here” and “the treatment of people LGBTQ2+ in Russia is a shame and an attack on human rights basic”.

Russia has sought to present LGBTQ relations as a product of dangerous Western influence, toughening its rhetoric as Moscow presses its military campaign in Ukraine.

The tweets from his embassy also came after a deadly shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ clubin the United States, and the controversy over the rainbow logo in the Qatar World Cupwhere homosexuality is illegal.

(With information from AFP)

