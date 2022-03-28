Canada, the first Concacaf team qualified for Qatar 2022, will return to the World Cup after 36 years | Soccer | sports

After a 36-year absence, Canada celebrated its return to the World Cup on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Jamaica, making it the first Concacaf team with a guaranteed ticket to Qatar 2022.

A draw against the already eliminated Jamaica in the penultimate day of the Concacaf qualifiers was enough for the North American squad to ensure their presence in the second World Cup in their history, after Mexico 1986.

The winning goals at BMO Field in Toronto (Ontario) were the work of Cyle Larin in the 13th minute, Tajon Buchanan in the 44th, Junior Hoilett in the 82nd and Adrian Mariappa’s own goal in the 88th.

Canada, who adds 28 points in 13 days, thus ensures one of the three direct access places to the World Cup offered by the octagonal Concacafin which it has been the great revelation from the beginning.

The American team quickly took command of the group at the hands of its young figure, the explosive Alphonso Davies, and has not dropped from the lead despite the absence in recent games of the Bayern Munich player due to myocarditis.

The two great regional powers, Mexico and the United States, have trailed Canada for much of the qualifiers and have yet to certify their qualification.

Canada wasted a first chance to qualify on Thursday against Costa Rica, where they conceded their first loss in qualifying (1-0), but this Sunday she came out determined to seal the pass in front of her fans and not wait for the last day on Wednesday in Panama.

Laryn, with his sixth goal in 13 games, gave the first joy with only 13 minutes of play at BMO Field, where a spectacular atmosphere was experienced despite the intense cold (-4º temperature).

The Besiktas striker clinched a fabulous assist from Stephen Eustáquio inside the area between the Jamaican central defenders.

Celebration in Toronto

On the hunt for a bigger lead, England’s John Herdman’s pupils continued to press hard on the Jamaican field but without much aim.

Canada’s game-winning goal came a minute into the break when Buchanan controlled Jonathan David’s cross in the box and shot goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The speedy winger from Brugge celebrated with a somersault the target that put the classification on track.

In the second half, Canada dropped their positions to protect the result, allowing Jamaica a few approaches without real danger.

Tajon Buchanan, author of a goal for Canada this Sunday. Photo: WARREN ALL

Jamaica’s lack of intensity allowed Junior Hoilett to receive a Buchanan serve in the box and cross the ball into the net to make it 3-0 in the 82nd minute.

Canadian fans still celebrated a fourth goal when defender Adrian Mariappa scored an own goal while trying to clear a ball in the area.

Jamaica, which will host bottom-ranked Honduras on Wednesday, conceded its seventh loss in these qualifiers and remains penultimate in the group with 8 points. (D)