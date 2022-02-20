Canada: The violent eviction of anti-vaccine truckers who took over downtown Ottawa

Zach 10 hours ago Health Leave a comment 119 Views

Police arrest protester in Ottawa

image source, Getty Images

Ottawa police forcibly evicted much of the truckers and other anti-vaccine protesters who had blocked the center of the Canadian capital for more than three weeks.

The agents used pepper spray, grenades stunners and batons.

The images, which have gone around the world, show violent struggles between hundreds of protesters and agents, some on horseback.

Those who resisted were thrown to the ground and handcuffed from behind.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

LAUSD will remove outdoor mask requirement next week

Starting next week, Los Angeles Unified School District students will be able to remove their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved