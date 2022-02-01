Canada, truck drivers’ protest makes it a normal country. It’s Italy?

The Canada today it is even more a normal country. In fact, for a few days life in Canada seems to be similar to that which is lived in other countries of the world. Countries where, as it should be, there are people who think in one way and people who think in another. But the novelty for Canada is certainly not diversity of any kind. The novelty is that the diversity of thought is, in these days more than ever, expressed freely, vigorously and (above all) on the street. I refer to the recent protest of truckers (and others added) who are demonstrating against some of the Canadian government’s anti-Covid policies.

You may ask: what is exceptional about all this? There is a lot of exceptional. In a country where there is no single culture (or thought, or way of being, call it what you want) prevalent, people adopt behaviors every day that are a bit of a compromise to live peacefully with respect for others. This attitude of compromise, which certainly helps to live civilly with everyone, however, also puts a bit of a brake on that (very natural) protest instinct that exists in each of us. For example, if you live in Canada, you often decide not to express your ideas out loud right away perhaps not to offend the sensitivity of someone who is listening to you.

Even rarer is the expression of a different thought with a lot of emotional involvement (let’s say passionately) because you risk passing for non-rational people, therefore people who do not know how to elaborate and mediate, and therefore people who cannot be in charge of anything, or even madmen to be left on the sidelines. In short, in a social context like the Canadian one in which we live with many different cultures, raising your voice to express discordant ideas is not really an everyday thing. Is this a problem? Not really, but it is certainly a risk for the democracy of a country that must listen to and respect everyone’s ideas. So, in this context, protest is welcome, which being non-violent (obviously) helps to create a normal country.

But how does one remain a normal country? It remains a normal country if the protest of some, after being rightly heard, is absorbed somehow in the thinking of the many who think differently instead. You remain a normal country if you have the survival instinct to stop protesting if you notice that nine out of ten people see it differently from me.

It remains a normal country if televisions, radios and newspapers, at a certain point stop giving so much (I stress a lot) voice to the few, abandoning and ignoring the thought of the many. It remains a normal country if the institutions listen carefully to the voice of protest and decide what to do with it. We remain a normal country if we finally acknowledge that (fortunately) there is no single thought and way of life that represents everyone equally; it does not exist in nature and cannot be expected to exist in the community to which we belong.

Canada has a good chance of remaining a normal country. It’s Italy?