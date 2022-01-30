Canada: Trudeau eventually ran away, in front of the trucks. Does the revolution come from the cold?

Do you remember the wonderful movie “Duel”? It was Steven Spielberg’s first feature film, based on the eponymous masterpiece by Richard Matheson, one of the greats of science fiction. The story of a traveling salesman who is chased for hours on the highway by a truck that looks crazy and continually tries to kill him.

It must be somewhat the same situation in which Justin Trudeau, prime minister of one of the countries where demented pandemic oppression is more violent, i.e. Canada. A country that has long been a test country for the worst globalist ideas (from cancel culture to rented wombs to euthanasia), thanks to the presence of the young prime minister.

Well, the young leader also pampered by the World Economic Forum has just been joined in Ottawa by the caravan of 50,000 truckers who crossed Canada acclaimed by the enthusiastic crowds, and who arrived in the capital to make Trudeau understand that now enough, we can’t continue with the green passes, the obligations, the prohibitions and all those beautiful Nazis that we too have come to know and love. This is not a small strike: 50,000 trucks are able to completely block a nation and precipitate it, within a few days, into a total lack of food and fuel as well as blocking industries and circulation. And if the people are on their side, in addition to a thermometer that marks 20 below zero, the matter becomes very serious.

So what did Trudeau do? In perfect continuity with the other greats of the Earth like him, he first went on TV to say that it is only a few people to ignore; then he let it be known that since he had been in contact with a positive contact it was better, uh, that he stay away at home in quarantine; finally, after the situation became a tad bit tense, it turned out today that he and his family have been taken from services and transferred to undisclosed location.

And when a head of state or government runs away in undisclosed location, it means there is an air of general insurrection. In Canada, the pandemic is probably over, and the Nazi regulations too: who would have thought that the first to seriously revolt would be the placid Canadians, between the cold and the ice? Meanwhile, the Italian calients are enjoying the re-election of Mattarella and the subsequent measures: for example, the obligation of outdoor masks has already been extended.

The day the Italians rebel, it snows.

DEBORA BILLI

Vision TV was censored and penalized for 90 days on Facebook. We invite everyone to subscribe to our Telegram channel!