Canada was paralyzed by the fall of the service of its main internet provider

Rogers, the main provider of internet, telephone and cable television in Canada, has not yet explained the causes that caused the massive blackout (REUTERS / Carlos Osorio)

Canada suffered this Friday a major disruption to mobile phone and internet networks from the leading telecommunications provider, Rogers Communications.

The incident paralyzed banking operations, calls, cashless payments and even police activity.

“We are experiencing an outage in our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as soon as possible”, assured the company in a statement.

A quarter of Canada’s Internet connections went “out of service,” according to data from NetBlocks, an Internet watchdog group.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless carrier with more than 11 million wireless subscribers and almost three million Internet users. Along with Bell Inc. and Telus Corp., they control nearly 90% of the wireless market.

People crowd around a coffee shop to use their free Wi-Fi (REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

In the second largest country in the world, and one of the least densely populated, the lack of internet and telephony extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific coast. The company apologized for the chaos caused and that it is affecting both individual users and large companies that depend on their services.

It is unknown at this time if the outage was caused by a fault in telecommunications equipment or by a cyber attack.

Industry Canada Minister Francois–Philippe Champagneexpressed his concern on Twitter and said that the Ministry has pointed out to Rogers the importance of resolving the problem “as soon as possible”.

On Twitter and other social media, Rogers customers are expressing their outrage at the company, which in 2021 it already suffered another similar blackout, although of shorter duration. The firm then blamed the problems on updating the software system.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

