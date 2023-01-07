Canada will help tourists trapped by the “culiacanazo” to leave Sinaloa

PHOTO: LEO ESPINOZA AND ALEJANDRO ESCOBAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The government of Canada acknowledged this Friday that an unknown number of Canadians were “affected” by the violence unleashed in the state of sinaloa after the arrest of Ovid Guzmanson of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanfor which they are providing consular services.

This Friday Canadian tourists, including several children, remained trapped in a hotel in the city of Mazatlán, as the buses that were to transport them to the airport were burned during armed confrontations.

In addition, on January 6, air services remain restricted as a security measure, after a cell of the Sinaloa cartel shot at a commercial plane Aeromexicoforcing the passengers to take cover to avoid the bullets.

The chaos in Sinaloa occurred just a few days after the arrival in Mexico of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauwho will participate in the North American Leaders Summit Starting Monday, January 9.

(AP Photo/Martin Urista)

Charlotte McLeodspokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canadatold the EFE agency that “due to the generalized violence” in Sinaloa and the operations of the security forces, Canadians in the area must seek shelter and avoid going abroad.

“The Foreign Office knows that there are Canadians affected by these events and is providing consular services,” he added. MacLeod.

The government of Justin Trudeau It has recommended that its citizens not attempt to cross highways that have been blocked and avoid all non-essential travel to Sinaloa, among other regions of Mexico.

Canadian authorities have officially registered 12,387 people in Mexico, although the real number is much higher, according to estimates.

PHOTO: JUAN CARLOS CRUZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

In 2022, more than 1.8 million Canadians traveled to Mexico, making Canada in the second source of tourists after the United States.

This Friday, the federal government announced that at least 29 people have died in sinaloa after the arrest of Ovid Guzman.

Defense Secretary, Luis Cresencio SandovaHe explained that of the 29 deceased, a dozen belong to the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 to the criminal groups that generated the violent disturbances.

. (AP Photo/Martin Urista)

The governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyaled a press conference from the Municipal Palace of culiacan to report on the events that arose after the capture of Ovid Guzman Lopezlast Thursday, January 5th.

In this way, the head of the Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat, Cristóbal Castañeda, explained that after the arrest of the son of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, reports 250 vehicle thefts, of which 51 were set on fire, four looting of department stores, as well as 18 roadblocks.

The State Government also confirmed that 17 police officers were injured after the operation that culminated in the arrest of El Ratón; eight of them remain hospitalized, although none are reported in serious condition. Unfortunately, he was also informed the death of one of the elements of the state police.

For his part, Sara Bruna Quiñonez Estradaattorney general of the state of Sinaloa, explained that the office he heads arrested 20 people for crimes such as robbery against commercewhile five more were apprehended by the Municipal Police of which 2 are women and 3 men for robbery.

The official reported that so far No complaints have been received for damage or theft of vehicles because the exit of the population to the streets was inhibited.

With respect to patrimonial damages, the governor Rubén Rocha urged citizens to present the respective complaints so that they are given support in the recovery of their assets.

