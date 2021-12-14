Canada will pay up to C $ 40 billion in compensation to 55,000 indigenous children who have been discriminated against and placed in foster care

The Canadian government on Monday said it will pay up to CAD 40 billion (about € 27 billion) to some 55,000 indigenous children who have been placed in foster care as compensation for discriminating against them.

In Canada, large numbers of indigenous children are removed from their families of origin and live in foster care due to poor living conditions within the native reserves. This is mainly due to the scarce funding historically allocated by the government to reserves: for this reason in September a Canadian court ordered the government to pay compensation of 40 thousand Canadian dollars (about 27 thousand euros) for each native child removed from the family from 2006 onwards. .

The government had initially appealed, but changed its position mainly due to the pressure following the discovery of more than a thousand anonymous graves in various mass graves found near three former colleges for indigenous people, which had brought international attention to the history. of oppression experienced by indigenous peoples in Canada.

In the former boarding schools for indigenous people, established at the end of the nineteenth century and operational until 1996, children were kept in hygienic conditions, often on the verge of survival, forced not to speak their language and to remain thousands of kilometers from their families. often after being forcibly taken from their homes.

The exact amount of the compensation offered by the government is expected to be announced on Wednesday: in addition to compensating families, part of the amount will be used to finance long-term reforms in the system of welfare of Canadian indigenous children.

