Canada will stop asking for Covid-19 tests from foreign tourists

The government of Canada informed that, as of April 1, 2022, the international tourists they will not have to submit a negative Covid-19 test before traveling to the country.

This new measure is not aimed at travelers from specific countries, so it also applies to Mexicans who want to visit Canada.

If your trip is before April 1, the rule remains unchanged. That is, you would have to present your test to be able to enter the North American country.

After April 1, there will still be a chance that when you arrive at a Canadian airport, you will have to make a Covid-19 test. This procedure is random, it can happen to any tourist. However, you do not have to quarantine while your result is ready, you can take the test and leave the airport as if nothing had happened.

Do minors need a Covid-19 test to go to Canada?

All minor travelers (but older than 5 years) who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must have a covid-19 test before your trip.

In other words, if you travel with a minor who is not vaccinated, the measure will NOT change as of April 1. These are the accepted tests:

-A negative antigen test, whose sample has been taken up to one day before the departure of the flight.

-A negative PCR test, whose sample has been taken a maximum of 72 hours before the departure of the flight.

-A positive PCR test whose sample has been taken at least 10 days before and at most 180 days before the trip.

The Canada entry requirements vary for unvaccinated minors. Check the list below.

Updated requirements to travel to Canada

In addition to having a valid passport and Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA, the permit that is processed online), this is what you need as of April 1.

1. Be fully vaccinated.

It is considered that someone meets this requirement if at least 14 calendar days have passed since the final dose of their regular schedule was applied (the third dose is not taken into account). These are the accepted vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Covaxin and Novavax.

The vaccination certificate must be in English or French. If you check your certificate processed in Mexico, you will notice that below each data there is a translation into English.

Unvaccinated minors can travel with a vaccinated adult, but the requirements are different.

2. Complete a profile on the ArriveCAN platform.

This platform is available in a web version or through an app. Its use is free and from the same smartphone you can save the profiles of several members of your family.

The first thing you should do is give your passport details so they can verify your identity when you arrive at Canada and also upload your proof of vaccination to the platform. For the latter, it can be a digital file or a photo taken of your physical certificate.

You can upload your proof of vaccination well before the trip.

Within 72 hours prior to your arrival at Canada, you must start a request on ArriveCAN. They will ask you about your travel history, quarantine plan* and if you have symptoms.

After answering all the questions and uploading all the necessary information, the platform should give you a receipt that has the letter “A”, “I” or “V” next to your name.

Even if you have your ArriveCAN receipt ready, you must travel with proof of vaccination (paper or digital).

*It is necessary to have a quarantine plan for 14 days, just in case. You have to be able to answer these questions:

Do you have a place to stay for 14 days if it is necessary to quarantine? It can be a hotel, for example.

Will you be able to order food or meet other needs without leaving that place?

Will you share this space with other people?

For minors

Unvaccinated children under 12 can travel with someone who has been vaccinated, without having to quarantine. They do have to be tested before traveling.

Those who are between 12 and 17 years old and are not vaccinated DO have to quarantine for 14 days, in addition to 3 Covid-19 tests: before flying, on arrival and on the eighth day. All 3 tests are mandatory.

