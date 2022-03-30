Canada’s Lucas Cavallini mocks Mexico’s players

The Canadian national team and former player de La Franja del Puebla of Liga MX, Lucas Cavallini, recalled with pleasure the suffering that the players of the Mexican team when they played as a visitor against the team of Canada at the Commonwealth Stadium, in the city of Edmonton, province of Alberta.

Cavallini made reference to the low temperatures in which that game had to be played in which they ended up winning 2-1 with a double by Cyle Larin and recalled how the Mexicans suffered on and off the field in the match of the first round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

Also read: Atlas: Yuliett Torres shows even her tonsils with a gold thread swimsuit (Photos)

With a temperature of -7 degrees and a snowfall that Mexicans will still remember, the wind chill during that match was -17 degrees, which is why Cavallini still remembers with laughter how the TRI players trembled on the bench and even inside the playing field. play.

“CHUCKY LOZANO WAS FROZEN, TREMBLING…” Funny anecdote by Lucas Cavallini about Canada’s game against Mexico, in freezing cold. pic.twitter.com/k73rHkcuPt — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN)

March 28, 2022





“You don’t know what the game against Mexico was like. In the anthem Chucky Lozano was frozen and shaking, they were all cold shit. I laughed, we watched them from the bench. We were already winning 1-0”, he commented in an interview for ESPN.

Canada is the leader in the CONCACAF Octagonal, a place that Mexico or the United States will hardly take from them on the last day.

Also read: Aislinn Derbez shows off her attributes with a spicy photo in a tiny swimsuit