Canadian firm Sherritt will recover $260 million of outstanding debt after agreement with the Cuban government

According to the specialized site online miningthe Canadian firm Sherritt Internacional agreed with the Cuban Government the liquidation (in five years and as of January 1, 2023) of a debt of a total of 362 million Canadian dollars (260 million US dollars).

The pact, known as a “cobalt swap,” will allow the Moa joint venture in Cuba to prioritize dividend payments in the form of finished cobalt to each partner. Each partner’s share of these cobalt dividends will be redirected to Sherritt, as debt repayment.

In a press release that reviews the aforementioned portal, Leon Binedell, president and CEO of Sherritt, stated:

“We have been able to negotiate agreements that establish an effective schedule for the full repayment of outstanding debts by our Cuban partners within five years, and we believe this puts an end to the historical uncertainty of reimbursement.”

He added that together with Sherritt’s portion of the dividends, “this is expected to provide significant cash flow to meet our strategic priorities of reducing debt and aggressively expanding our business.”

As the text explains, the terms of the cobalt swap establish that General Nickel Company (GNC), Sherritt’s partner in the Moa joint venture, assume “certain liabilities owed to Sherritt by Union Cubapetroleo (CUPET) and Energas SA in order to fully repay outstanding amounts during the five-year period.

It has also been announced that “in addition to the cobalt exchange, an extension of the payment agreement has been executed with the Cuban partner Energas to finance the operation and maintenance costs of Energas.” This includes coverage for future payments that would be due to Sherritt.

In this sense, Sherritt expects to continue to receive approximately $4.2 million ($5.6 million Canadian) per monththrough a payment agreement with the Moa and Energas joint venture.

Moa will convert the foreign currency into Cuban pesos through Energas to support the company’s local operating activities in Cuba.

From Sherritt they consider that the “cobalt swap” provides a mutually beneficial agreement to pay outstanding bills within a reasonable time frame without depending on Cuba’s ability to access foreign currency.