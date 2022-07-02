Canadian hockey federation covers sexual abuse with money

Ice hockey is much more than the beautiful game in Canada. It is part of the culture of the country, it is religion. Any child who plays in a frozen lake or in a rink Impromptu in the garden behind his house, he dreams of wearing the national team shirt and wearing the maple leaf on his chest. It is the absolute patriotic feeling. Hockey is everything. Hence the scandal that currently surrounds Canadian Hockey (the Canadian federation) is in the public domain and has become a national embarrassment.

The Government of Canada has frozen federal funding for Canada Hockey. A huge stick for the federation that comes as a result of the management that was carried out by the organization to cover up an alleged sexual assault through an out-of-court settlement in relation to an incident that would have taken place in 2018.

A woman reported being sexually abused by several members of the junior team, including some playersduring an event of the federation that took place in the city of London, Ontario, on the occasion of the Junior World Championship. Although the economic amount was not disclosed, the young woman (at that time 20 years old) requested compensation of $3.55 million for damages and both parties reached an agreement for the lawsuit to be withdrawn.

The case was closed in 2019, but now that this information has come to light, thanks to an investigative report from the TSN channel, Canada Hockey has been forced to explain. To start, from the federation they assure that no government money was used nor of the organism’s insurance to pay the agreement out of court. However, the explanations fell short and the scandal has transcended politics.

The Federal Minister of Sports, Pascale St-Onge, issued a statement announcing the aforementioned freeze in government funding to Canada Hockey and explaining that it will only resume when the federation “discloses recommendations for improvement provided by a law firm hired to investigate the alleged incident that occurred four years ago.” In addition, you will need to work with the Integrity Commissioner’s Office, a government agency with the power to independently investigate allegations of sexual abuse.

This average has not been taken lightly. The Canadian government was not happy with the statements made by Canada Hockey president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney when questioned about this case. “Canada Hockey’s testimony did not provide us with enough information. We didn’t get too much information and what they gave us was really worrying.”explained Pascale St-Onge.

Canada is back with its ice hockey team. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Among that information would be the rumor that around eight players from that junior team would have participated in the sexual abuse. Something that Canada Hockey did not confirm, hiding behind the fact that the woman decided not to talk to the police and not identify the members of the squad who were present in the hotel room where everything happened. In this way, the federation is also not legally obliged to make their names public.

During 2020 and 2021, Canada Hockey received $14 million in funding from Ottawa. A figure that included 3.4 million in the condition of special subsidies to alleviate the economic damage related to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is normal that from the Government, which allocates 6% of its annual budget to hockey, they want to know whether or not that money was used to silence the complainant, no matter how much the federation assures that it was not.

If we add to this that the main sponsors of Canada Hockey have also put in standby its economic financing, the Canadian federation is in real trouble. Companies of as much weight as scotiabank, Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire Y Tellus They do not want to continue to be linked to the organization until the management of funds carried out in the case of the sexual assault that keeps an entire country in suspense and asking for transparency is not clarified.

It is precisely this transparency that the ongoing interventions of the Canadian National Hockey League and of the NHL North American, with the collaboration of the Players Association. Private investigations that could bring out the colors of Canada Hockey and the players involved, since it is thought that several of them could be active right now in either of the two competitions. Perhaps it is a good time for Canada Hockey to speak clearly and settle an issue that is already a matter of state, far beyond the sport itself.

