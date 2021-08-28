Canadian investment firm intends to plant trees to green its Bitcoin ETF

Accelerate Financial Technologies is planning to plant thousands of trees for every investment in its not yet approved Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

The Calgary-based investment services firm promised to plant 3,450 trees for every CAD 1 million (approximately $ 792,000) invested in its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, according to a report released Friday by Bloomberg. (BTC).

The initiative is part of Accelerate’s efforts to create a negative-emitting Bitcoin ETF, which removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than the energy used in Bitcoin mining and transaction processing. The company claims that any large investment would result in offsetting 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Julian Klymochko, Accelerate’s chief investment officer, has dismissed the greenwashing allegations against the initiative, according to which the company is improperly promoting the product as environmentally friendly. He pointed out that the company prefers to plant trees instead of buying carbon credits to define the product with negative emissions.

Ninepoint Partners LP is planning to offer a green Bitcoin ETF that looks similar to the one proposed by Accelerate. In May, the company said it would buy carbon credits to offset the environmental impact of the cryptocurrencies in its fund.

Many crypto and blockchain companies, including several mining companies, have announced solutions related to clean or renewable energy sources to address concerns about the technology’s potential environmental impact. In May, Bank of America analysts reported that Bitcoin’s energy consumption has grown 200% since 2019 and is now comparable to that of a small developed nation. Several well-known figures in the industry, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have also expressed concerns about the “increasingly rapid use of fossil fuels“Of the network.

The investment firm filed an application for its Bitcoin ETF with the Canadian securities regulator in February. Accelerate intends to list the product on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker ABTC, offering units in both US and Canadian dollars.

While the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet approved any crypto ETFs in the US, Canadian regulators have given the green light to several companies that have applied for ETFs on Bitcoin and Ether in 2021, including offered by 3iQ investment fund managers. , Purpose Investments, Evolve Funds Group and CI Global Asset Management.