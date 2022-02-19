Canadian police arrest more than 100 protesters in Ottawa | The World | D.W.

In a tense but non-confrontational meeting, Canadian police arrested more than 100 people on Friday (02/18/2022) as part of their intervention to evict truckers and protesters who have been blockading downtown Ottawa for three weeks, in protest at the sanitary measures against COVID-19.

The police chief, Steve Bell, at a press conference reported that “they have been accused of multiple and diverse crimes, including vandalism.” He added that the operation was proceeding “as planned” but would take “time.”

“We have the situation on the ground under control and we continue to move towards clearing our streets,” added Bell, confirming that no injuries were reported.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in the face of protesters who refused to clear the streets of downtown Ottawa despite numerous warnings and the proclamation of a state of emergency against a mobilization that was replicated in other countries.

The policemen surrounded the area of ​​the demonstration and slowly closed in on the demonstrators but they had not yet reached the main avenue, which runs alongside the parliament building. Several demonstrators were detained, most of them without resistance.

Authorities continue to warn protesters that they must leave the streets if they do not want to be arrested.

In some arteries of the capital covered with freshly fallen snow, the first vehicles were towed.

The Police reiterated on their Twitter account the exhortation to the protesters: “You must leave. All illegal activity must cease and you must immediately remove your vehicles and/or property from all illegal protest sites. illegal protest can be arrested.

One of the movement’s leaders, far-right militant Pat King, was arrested early Friday afternoon as he left town. His arrest was broadcast live on Facebook.

Last update at 03:02 CET.

gs (afp, ap, Reuters)