Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame: Alanis Morissette among the greats

Expected on the Plains of Abraham during the next Festival d’été de QuébecAlanis Morissette will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

The one who was the voice of a whole generation thanks to her album Jagged Little Pillreleased in 1995 and sold more than 30 million copies since, will enter the temple at the same time as Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance at a gala to be held at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 24.

In a press release, the president of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stan Meissner, paid tribute to the Ontario artist, now 47 years old.

“Some albums define a generation, but few albums can transform a generation as did Jagged Little Pill. Alanis is a tour de force who forged her own path in the male-dominated ’90s alternative rock landscape. Her fearless approach to songwriting has influenced a whole generation of female songwriters like Avril Lavigne, P!nk, Katy Perry, Serena Ryder, Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few.”

The organizers also announced that Quebec star Charlotte Cardin, who has just won four Juno awards, as well as Jessie Reyez and Serena Ryder will sing during the ceremony.

Alanis Morissette will take part in the Festival d’été de Québec on July 15. She will also be at the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 10 and at the Bell Center in Montreal on July 12.