Canal del Sol regrets the death of two of its employees after a fire at its facilities

The Canal del Sol, affected this Tuesday by a fire that consumed its facilities and where two people lost their lives, issued an official statement after the event presenting their condolences to the families of the victims.

“It is with great sadness that we report that two people lost their lives in the event, and three others were injured, which are currently admitted in a health center receiving specialized medical care,” the document stated.

Likewise, the media outlet expressed its regret over the death of its collaborators. “We are deeply sorry for the tragedy that has occurred. we share this moment of pain and we express our condolences to the families of the affected people,” the letter said.

Likewise, Canal del Sol reported that it will continue to monitor and support the others affected by the incident, while specifying the causes that triggered the fire. is under investigation.

The television channel took the opportunity to thank the authorities in the statement, especially to the Fire Department of the National Districtand to all the citizens for the shows of support, concern and solidarity shown after what happened.

“We thank all of society, the media and friends who have expressed their support in this difficult time, while we ask to keep the health of our collaborators in your prayers so that they have a speedy recovery”, dictated the document.

Wounded

The two patients who suffered severe burns to the fire in the Canal del Sol and who are in the Dr. Ney Arias Lora Traumatology Hospital are torn between life and death, presenting up to 100% of their body surface burned.