Canalis, I’m back on TV and I tell the cover Lives – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 31 – Elisabetta Canalis had been missing from Italy for some time: she lives in Los Angeles with her Italian-American husband Brian Peri, a surgeon, and their beloved daughter Skyler Eva, but her popularity is always been at the top thanks to social networks where it is very popular and much loved. For his return he made his debut at the command of Lives on the cover, broadcast on Tv8 from 1 September (from Monday to Friday, at 5.30 pm). A transmission that tells the new phenomena of customs and the biographies of famous people.



“I’m happy, I started as a girl, today I’m 42, but it’s the first time that I have a studio program by myself, where I am the host. I had been away from TV for a few years and I was looking for something that represented what I am in these years I have become, growing up: I am more aware, more mature in my decisions, more humble. Sky (which is headed by Tv8) proposed this program to me in the past conducted by others, with the idea of ​​changing its image by betting on me “. What will it do? “I will interview many guests and we will talk about light topics: customs, lifestyles, music and cinema. And the habits of the stars”. “At the moment we will have opinion leaders, journalists, experts in the individual sectors, who will help us to outline a sort of portrait, of the individual characters, or of the issues that we will gradually deal with”. “Let’s say it is a transmission in the making”. Will we also talk about summer hits in the studio ?. “Yes – I confess that another aspiration in the future is music: here I would like one day, it’s a dream in truth, to have a space, I don’t know how, in a show that has to do with music, with singers . I conducted – he remembers – an edition of the Festivalbar: I was very young, I had a lot of fun, I have learned a lot since then “. Speaking of music, would you return to Sanremo after the experience with Gianni Morandi and Belen Rodriguez? “I’m Italian – she replies – and I grew up watching Sanremo. You never say no to the Ariston stage”.



Among the themes of ‘Cover Lives’ the forays into the social world of Ferragnez and Sabrina Salerno. Or the focus on influencers, new stars, Nicole Kidman lights & shadows, the stars out of the X Factor and Hollywood actors who have fallen out of favor. (HANDLE).

