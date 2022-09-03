CANARIAN FILMOTHEQUE – BLIND – Guiniguada Theater

SARAMAGO ON SCREEN

Filmoteca Canaria, in collaboration with the José Saramago House-Museum and the Tías Town Hall, pays tribute to the Portuguese writer José Saramago on the centenary of his birth (1922-2022) with a film series entitled “Saramago on the screen”.

BLINDLY (2008)

Original title: blindness Country: Brazil Address: Fernando Meirelles Screenplay: Don McKellar, based on the novel “Essay on Blindness” by José Saramago Music: Marco Antonio Guimaraes Photography: Cesar Charlone Interpreters: Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Danny Glover, Alice Braga, Gael Garcia Bernal, Yusuke Iseya, Sandra Oh, Yoshino Kimura Duration: 118 minutes YOU

Synopsis: A mysterious blindness epidemic spreads throughout an entire country. The first victims are confined in a hospital without receiving explanations. Among them is a woman who retains her sight, but keeps it a secret so she can accompany her husband, who has gone blind. Inside the hospital, the law of the strongest is imposed, which will lead to all kinds of atrocities. Meanwhile, chaos and terror dominate the streets.

“Words are like that, they hide a lot, they get together with each other, it seems as if they don’t know where they want to go, and suddenly, because of two or three or four that suddenly come out, simple in themselves, and we already have there the shock ascending irresistibly to the surface of the skin and of the eyes”. (essay on blindness).

+ 16 years

Tickets for Filmoteca Canaria are on sale on the Theater website and at the box office with discounts for the unemployed and students.