Canaries, new lava flows reach the ocean: the impressive images from above

The volcano Cumbre Vieja it continues to erupt rivers of lava reaching the ocean and destroying everything in its path, including buildings and cultivated fields. According to experts, there is no prospect that the volcanic eruption in La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands, will end any time soon.

In 60 days of eruption the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma (Canary Islands) emitted a quantity of sulfur dioxide (So2), a gas potentially harmful to health similar to that produced in 2019 by the 28 member countries of the European Union at the time: this is the calculation carried out by the Canary Institute of Volcanology and the University of Manchester. It is a gas which can cause eye irritation, mucous membranes and skin, although it is not frequent that it reaches concentrations sufficient to be dangerous. Local authorities monitor the emission levels of this gas constantly to assess any problems for the population.

Meanwhile, the volcano continues to give intermittent signals regarding phenomena such as lava and ash emissions or associated seismic movements: due to the ash, local authorities do not rule out possible complications for flights to or from La Palma scheduled for the day. Two months after the start of the eruption (19 September), there are still no possible predictions on when this phenomenon will end, reports the Spanish agency Efe.