Canary Islands, a jewel emerges from the eruption of the volcano

It is called “olivine” and is a rare mineral belonging to nesosilicates. It ended up in the hands of researchers who have been closely following the eruption of Cumbre Vieja in the Canary Islands for months. It is a “jewel” for enthusiasts and also for the experts of the local Volcanological Institute (Involcán) who have published the photo through the official profile on Twitter. Olivine is a mineral considered to be a semi-precious stone. Of volcanic origin, its presence is reported in the areas of Charco de los Clicos and Los Hervideros, on the island of Lanzarote. The crystal has a greenish hue and is used, after being worked, also in the world of jewelry. “Sometimes small volcanoes produce giants, like this olivine crystal,” the Spanish volcanologists write.

Meanwhile, the activity of the volcano continues. The ups and downs of the values ​​recorded by the scientific committee that studies its development still make predictions about when the phenomenon could end. According to the European Copernicus system, the lava covered 990 hectares and destroyed over 2,500 buildings, including more than a thousand houses. In the last few days, the pupils of five municipalities of La Palma have moved on to follow the lessons at a distance, due to the poor quality of the air due to the emissions of the volcano which made it inadvisable to follow them in person.