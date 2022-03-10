Canary Islands Government News Portal

To date, 3,313,899 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 6,849 correspond to yesterday

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands records today 1,790 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The total accumulated cases in the Canary Islands is 305,667 with 14,803 active, of which 32 are admitted to the ICU and 283 remain hospitalized. In the last few hours, the deaths of four people have been reported, three in Gran Canaria and one in Tenerife, aged between 74 and 89 years, except for one case of 47 years. All the deceased had previous pathologies and were hospitalized.

The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days in the Canary Islands stands at 435.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days at 863.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

By islands, Tenerife today has 922 cases with a total of 140,046 accumulated cases and 7,157 epidemiologically active cases; Gran Canaria has 115,516 accumulated cases, 571 more than the previous day and 5,802 active. Lanzarote adds 79 new cases with 20,815 accumulated and 675 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 14,996 accumulated cases, with 64 new cases and 289 active ones. La Palma adds 103 new positives, so it has 10,418 accumulated and 636 active. La Gomera has 32 more new positives, so its accumulated number is 1,982 and it has 179 active cases, and El Hierro has 19 new cases, so it has 1,893 accumulated number and its active number is 65.

