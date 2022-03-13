Canary Islands Government News Portal

Until today, 3,330,899 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 3,908 correspond to yesterday

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands provisionally notifies today 681 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The total accumulated cases in the Canary Islands is 309,583 with 14,361 active, of which 35 are admitted to the ICU and 282 remain hospitalized. In the last few hours, two deaths have been reported in Tenerife, pending validation by Public Health.

The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days in the Canary Islands stands at 403.78 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and at 14 days at 843.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

By islands, Tenerife today has 346 cases with a total of 142,090 accumulated cases and 7,544 epidemiologically active cases; Gran Canaria has 116,875 accumulated cases, 229 more than the previous day and 5,101 active. Lanzarote adds 14 new cases with 20,890 accumulated and 451 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 15,094 accumulated cases, with 20 new cases and 309 active ones. La Palma adds 45 new positives, so it has 10,632 accumulated and 693 active. La Gomera has 21 new positives, so its accumulated number is 2,061 and it has 189 active cases, and El Hierro has 6 new cases, so it has 1,941 accumulated number and its active number is 74.

To date, a total of 3,330,899 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 3,908 correspond to yesterday.

The Ministry of Health recalls that these data published today on the Grafcan portal are provisional and are pending validation by the Public Health teams. In this way, the dynamics of the Alert and Emergency Coordination Center are followed, which does not receive epidemiological information from the Autonomous Communities on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

For this reason, the data contained in this press release may change once they are epidemiologically reviewed and consolidated by the General Directorate of Public Health according to the established protocols, so discrepancies may arise in the coming days in the updating of the data contained. on the Grafcan website.