Canary Islands Government News Portal

The eight nurses have developed different research projects and training activities during the two years that they have rotated through the health centers and the Molina Orosa Hospital The Obstetrics and Gynecology nurses presented their end of residency research papers during the farewell ceremony

The Health Services Management of the Health Area of ​​Lanzarote, attached to the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, already has the first promotions of nurses in the specialties of Family and Community Medicine and Paediatrics. In total, eight resident internal nurses, six from the first promotion and two from the fifth, have completed their specialized training at the Doctor José Molina Orosa University Hospital and the island’s health centers.

During the end-of-residency ceremony held last week, the specialist nurses in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, who are part of the fifth promotion formed in Lanzarote, presented their end-of-residence research papers.

The Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of the Island Health Management has been in charge of training these nurses for the last two years. Also of supervising the rotations of this personnel by the different centers of Primary Attention and services of Specialized Attention of Lanzarote.

In the case of Pediatrics and Obstetrics-Gynaecology nurses, they also spend a few months at the Maternal and Child University Hospital Complex of Gran Canaria.

The Family and Community Medicine nurses presented the papers entitled “Detection of frailty and risk of falls in people over 70 years of age” and “How the pandemic has affected the control and monitoring of Type 2 Diabetes”.

For their part, the specialists in Pediatrics defended the project “Analysis of the incidence of admissions for infectious respiratory pathologies not OCVID19 in Pediatrics during the pre-pandemic and SARS-COV2 pandemic period in the Hospital Materno Infantil de Canarias”, while the staff of Gynecological Obstetric Nursing presented the study “Breastfeeding rates in puerperal women after caesarean section at the Hospital Doctor José Molina Orosa”.

Both the Primary and Specialized Care departments have expressed their satisfaction with the work carried out by the Teaching Unit to train and equip these nurses from different specialties with skills and abilities who are now joining the health centers to develop their careers professional .