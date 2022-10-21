Canary Islands Government News Portal

It thus joins the exclusive list of national hospitals accredited as CALS centers of excellence. This is specific training for all health personnel who care for patients who have undergone cardiac surgery

The Canary Islands University Hospital Complex (HUC), attached to the Canary Islands Government Health Department, has recently hosted the first course on Advanced Life Support in Cardiac Surgery which, organized by the hospital’s Intensive Care Medicine service, is part of the the teaching activities of the National Plan for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. It thus joins the exclusive list of national hospitals accredited as centers of excellence in the Advanced Life Support Course in Cardiac Surgery (CALS).

This training is specific to all healthcare personnel who care for patients who have undergone cardiac surgery. The action protocols that are taught during the course enable students to care for patients undergoing cardiac surgery in the event of cardiac arrest and/or any surgical complication during the postoperative period.

This course uses clinical scenario simulators in order for students to acquire these technical skills, among which are the performance of resternotomy, the implantation of a counterpulsation balloon or the placement of pacemakers. The student completes the course after a practical evaluation in which he is presented with a clinical scenario that he has to solve in record time. An important aspect of this training is the safety to be taken into account in all the procedures to be carried out for both the patient and the professional.

The twenty-four attending students (among specialist doctors, residents, as well as Nursing staff from the Intensive Care Medicine service) have had to train in the updated guidelines for advanced life support, as well as the human factors involved in cardiac surgery emergencies and in the management of cardiothoracic emergencies.

The HUC, in its commitment to be accredited in this training, has included this course in the Training and Internal Professional Development Program of said hospital center for this year 2022, financed with European Funds and by the European Union NextGenerationEU.

Dr. Oswaldo González, intensivist at this hospital and director of the course, highlights the great reception the course has had. He points out “the relevance of this training in terms of the acquisition of specific knowledge and skills in situations of cardiac arrest in the postoperative period of Cardiac Surgery and highlights the importance that the personnel involved in the care of these patients is perfectly familiar with the new recommendations.”

Likewise, it is grateful for the involvement of the Spanish Society of Intensive Care Medicine, the National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Plan (CPR), the Directorate and the Intensive Care Medicine and Cardiac Surgery services in the organization of this first edition.

Other hospitals that have been accredited in Spain as CALS centers of excellence are the Son Espases University Hospital (Palma), Reina Sofía University Hospital (Córdoba), Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital (Murcia), Vall d’Hebrón University Hospital (Barcelona ) and the Navarra University Hospital Complex (Pamplona).