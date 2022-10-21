Canary Islands Government News Portal

Intensive Medicine professionals from the Canary Islands meet for the first time in Lanzarote to address the new challenges of the specialty The event was attended by the director of the Health Area, Noelia Umpiérrez, and the manager of the Health Services of Lanzarote, José Luis Aparicio

The Health Area of ​​Lanzarote, attached to the Health Department of the Government of the Canary Islands, hosts for the first time the Congress of the Canary Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SOCAMICYUC). A meeting in which the new challenges faced by intensive care professionals were discussed and in which the response given by these specialists to the health crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 was highlighted.

The opening ceremony was attended by the director of the Lanzarote Health Area, Noelia Umpiérrez, the manager of the island’s Health Services, José Luis Aparicio, the medical director of the Doctor José Molina Orosa University Hospital, Carlos García, and the president of SOCAMICYUC, María Luisa Mora.

The event brings together in Lanzarote professionals and experts in the care and attention to critical patients from hospital centers in the Canary Islands and intensive care specialists from the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, ​​October 12 in Madrid and the Virgen de la Macarena University hospital in Seville. In addition, it was attended by the managing director of the National CPR Plan of the Spanish Society of Intensive Care Medicine, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who presented the novelties of this year’s National CPR Plan.

The care and treatment of critically ill patients are the focus of the tables and presentations at this meeting. This was pointed out by the president of SOCAMICYUC, María Luisa Mora, who stated that “the intensivists of the Canary Islands have cared for patients during the pandemic, not only as specialists but also as if we were family or friends.”

One of the first conferences of the congress addressed the Collaboration between hospitals to carry out donation in asystole, a conference in which the Molina Orosa intensivists Tamara Cantera and Priscila Carcelén and the transplant coordinator of the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital, Judith Suárez, took part, and which was moderated by Belén Guerra, an intensivist from the center in Lanzarote. On her part, the specialist of the University Hospital of Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín, Olivia Reta, addressed the Nutri-Trophic study in her presentation, a conference moderated by the head of the Intensive Care Medicine service of the same hospital, Sergio Ruiz .

On the other hand, the manager of the University Hospital of La Palma, Mercedes Coello, offered the conference Canary Islands: volcanic zone. Adequacy of protocols in the event of a volcanic eruptiona presentation that was moderated by María Luisa Mor, head of the Intensive Care Medicine service at the University Hospital of the Canary Islands.

learning from the pandemic

Several of the conferences that occupied this Congress are based on the experience in intensive care units with covid-19 patients and on the effort and learning that the pandemic has meant for specialists in critical patients. Such was the case of the talk given by Eduard Argudo, from Hospital Vall d’Hebron, entitled Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in covid-19 patients. Learned lessons. Another of the papers in this sense was presented by the head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid under the title Antibiotherapy in prevalent infections in critically ill patients. New therapeutic alternatives to treat SARS-CoV-2.

On this first day of the Congress, simulation workshops and practical courses were also carried out by the attendees and the presentations of the fourth-year Intensive Medicine residents of the different Canarian hospitals who presented their clinical cases were read. .