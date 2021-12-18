World

Canary Islands, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja in La Palma: aerial images of houses overwhelmed by three months of lava

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

The drought that hit Turkey in recent weeks has lowered the water level of the Keban dam, finally making visible the historic ‘castle’ of Hastek, which was submerged by the waters since 1974, the year in which the dam was inaugurated. The castle can only be reached by water with boats that depart from the Yenipayam voyage in central Turkey. The building – with rooms and galleries connected to each other – has been used over time for different purposes by the different civilizations that have alternated over the millennia in the region. During the conquest of present-day Turkey by the troops of the Roman Empire, in fact, the previously built structure became a fortified castle essential for the military control of the region near the sources of the Euphrates. Currently in the ‘castle’ you can see three levels, all carved into the rock, with numerous windows connected by very small corridors useful both for the ventilation and lighting of the building and essential in case of defense during sieges. Second, Korkmaz Sen, head of the art history department at Firat University: “What we now identify as a castle was actually designed and used primarily as a temple.” Now, after years, it is possible to admire it again

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

pandemic “driven by no vax”

4 weeks ago

Japan’s turning point, more money to Defense to counter China in the Pacific – La Stampa

October 31, 2021

Xi Jinping’s breakthrough has made China even more ruthless

4 weeks ago

Austria, goodbye to Wunderkind: former chancellor Kurz leaves politics at 35

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button