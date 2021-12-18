Canary Islands, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja in La Palma: aerial images of houses overwhelmed by three months of lava

The drought that hit Turkey in recent weeks has lowered the water level of the Keban dam, finally making visible the historic ‘castle’ of Hastek, which was submerged by the waters since 1974, the year in which the dam was inaugurated. The castle can only be reached by water with boats that depart from the Yenipayam voyage in central Turkey. The building – with rooms and galleries connected to each other – has been used over time for different purposes by the different civilizations that have alternated over the millennia in the region. During the conquest of present-day Turkey by the troops of the Roman Empire, in fact, the previously built structure became a fortified castle essential for the military control of the region near the sources of the Euphrates. Currently in the ‘castle’ you can see three levels, all carved into the rock, with numerous windows connected by very small corridors useful both for the ventilation and lighting of the building and essential in case of defense during sieges. Second, Korkmaz Sen, head of the art history department at Firat University: “What we now identify as a castle was actually designed and used primarily as a temple.” Now, after years, it is possible to admire it again