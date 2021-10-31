World

Canary Islands: the volcano is now spitting hot “lava bombs”

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
1 minute read
“Fiery bullets” ejected from the Cumbre Vieja roll down an ash-strewn slope at the foot of the volcano

by EB / CorriereTv

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to emit large quantities of magma, gas and ash. Six weeks have already passed since the start of the eruption and concern over air quality in La Palma is increasing. In the meantime, videos and photos of a strange phenomenon recorded in recent days are making the rounds: the “lava bombs”, that is, incandescent spheres of rock ejected from the volcano that roll along the ash-strewn slope. These, experts say, can be thrown many kilometers away from the site of the eruption. In this video captured by scholar Harri Geiger, the lava bomb measured about 1 meter in diameter, weighed about half a ton with a temperature of nearly 900 degrees Celsius.

October 31, 2021 – Updated October 31, 2021, 11:01 am

