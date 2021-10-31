World

Canary Volcano, 5.0 earthquake, the strongest since the beginning of the eruption: also felt in Tenerife

Strong new shock of earthquake to The Palm (Canary Islands) than 5.0, and is the strongest shock since the eruption of the volcano that is ravaging the island. The earth shook at 7.24 am, awakening a large part of the island’s population. The strong shock was also felt by the inhabitants of Tenerife and La Gomera and El Hierro, as reported by El Pais.

Epicenter at a depth of 35 km

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at a depth of 35 kilometers a Villa de Mazo, a municipality in the eastern part of the island.

The strong earthquake has alarmed the inhabitants of the island, a signal that the seismic activity does not cease after the 42 tremors associated with the eruption on the island of La Palma recorded by the IGN volcanic monitoring network. Of these 42 tremors, 12 were of magnitude greater than 3.

