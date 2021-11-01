Canary volcano, landslide can cause a maxi-tsunami? The geologist: even America at risk

On September 19, a huge amount of lava escaped from a crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano to The Palm, one of Canary Islands, and it poured down the mountain and through the villages. Jets of incandescent liquid and ash poured into the surrounding areas, destroying schools, hundreds of buildings and homes. Miles of land was burned before the lava reached the sea ten days later.

MORE INFORMATION

The volcano does not seem to want to calm down. It has been erupting for six weeks and recently thereand emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) – a gas that can be harmful to health – have increased, a fact that can cause negative alterations in air quality. A total of 2,400 hectares of land, according to data from the European Union satellite monitoring service.

La Palma, the tsunami “model”

As a long reports Daily Express article, La Palma has a long history of volcanic activity, having already erupted eight times since the Spaniards began monitoring it. To the risk that comes from volcanic eruptions are added landslides, something that is common on newly created islands such as La Palma. The possibility was explained during the Naked Science documentary, ‘Landslides’, during which the danger that could arise from a potential landslide was explained. The eruptions, over time, have built numerous walls of thick ash and large hills of debris seemingly ready to spill into the ocean.

The geologist Bill Mcguire, Emeritus Professor of Geophysical and Climate Hazards at University College London and one of Britain’s leading volcanologists, explained that the volcano’s western flank is unstable and that GPS measurements have suggested that up to 500 cubic km could slowly advance towards the sea ​​as a single block. Along with colleagues Simon Day and Steve Ward, Mcguire published a tsunami pattern, simulating what would happen if the entire block quickly slipped overboard in a single event. The document noted that a collapse, at worst, would threaten the entire edge of the North Atlantic with a large and destructive tsunami. This attracted enormous media attention.

Arguing against the possibility of a large tsunami, some researchers have proposed that the collapse would be slow and / or piecemeal, so that a large tsunami would not be generated. Others have suggested that even if there had been a major collapse, the tsunami would have been destructive only locally or only within the Canary Islands archipelago, and would not have been destructive at ocean distances, such as the eastern coast of the Canary Islands. North America or Europe.

Mcguire explains, however, that other research and observations have highlighted the fact that collapses large enough and fast enough to generate large tsunamis were not only possible, but quite common. Tsunami deposits from ancient volcanic collapses in the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Hawaii and elsewhere provide evidence of waves that could be hundreds of meters high. Furthermore, the giant boulder and other deposits preserved in Bermuda and the Bahamas have been interpreted as being placed by tsunamis resulting from ancient collapses in the Canary Islands, arguing that destructive tsunamis crossing the ocean from future collapses are possible.