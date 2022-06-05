Cancel false campaign on GoFundMe to help Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp | Famous
After the jury found in favor of Johnny Depp in the defamation trial on June 1, Amber Heard would have to pay 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and five million in punitive damages, amount that Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, said publicly that she did not have. For the reason, there were those who tried to take advantage.
According to information from TMZ, a person with the presumed name of Kimberly Moore created a campaign on the GoFundMe platform, which is used to raise funds, in which it was intended raise a million dollarsthat they would be destined for supposedly help the actress pay Johnny Depp what was established by the court.
According to information on the website, Moore claimed that he had contacted Amber Heard’s legal team, so they were aware of the campaign and the money raised would be released to them.
“I think Amber and social media protected the abuser. The trial exceeds his net worth. It is very sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The trial encourages that abuse. If you can, please help her,” the caption read. description.
GoFundMe removed the fake campaign
A GoFundMe spokesperson denied the information and removed the campaign to avoid fraud. In addition, they managed to identify the user and are now looking for other false accounts created, detailed TMZ.
Thousands sign petition for Amber Heard to no longer be part of ‘Aquaman 2’
According to TMZ, the goal established for said petition was 4.5 million signatures, a figure that was expected to be exceeded. Internet users signed up in order to persuade top DC executives. and to Warner Bros, the company responsible for carrying the tape.