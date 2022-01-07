Cancel princely culture: “Leopold II? It must be shot down”

From her beautiful London apartment, the 65-year-old Princess Marie-Esméralda of Belgium, aunt of the current King Philip, and now a spare-time columnist for the Brussels Times (a bimonthly aimed at expats) returns to talk about herself. This time it has nothing to do with the regal air with which she lashed out against global warming in 2019: when she was arrested in London in a sit-in with the climate movement ExtinctionRebellion. Today she takes it out on her family, accused of not having done enough to make up for the colonial atrocities of past centuries in Congo. She therefore wants to take on the “great responsibility” of joining “the growing number of Belgians who are breaking the taboo.” Which? The increasingly trendy one of the removal of statues in the name of an iconoclastic anti-racism.

Not slave traders, Southern generals or sheriff mayors. In the Belgian case, the Cancel culture viewfinder points to Leopold II, already vandalized in a park in Ixelles. And on other statues that “glorify the white supremacists who sowed death,” writes Esméralda.

From climate activist to champion of the controversial battle that at various latitudes, from New York to Paris to London, has already seen statues of Christopher Columbus, Napoleon, Winston Churchill fall, scarred and in some cases barbarously demolished, the princess speaks of acts of “understandable anger”. And he directly accuses the royals of not having removed the works that exalt the sovereign who reigned from 1865 to 1909. Whoever does not deny the monarch is a racist.

It is true that Leopold II had in fact transformed the African country 77 times the size of Belgium into a sort of private property. “He was also my great-uncle,” writes Esméralda to reinforce the invitation to erase Leopold II from the streets of Brussels (Antwerp has already done so): and that the warning comes from within the royal family amplifies the message.

To ask to remove all the statues of Leopold II from public space is also Pierre Kompany, who became the country’s first black mayor in 2018: “They should have been removed a long time ago, before the Black Lives Matter protests,” he wrote pointing to the radar on the grandiose statue of the monarch on horseback next to the Royal Palace in Brussels. “How do you think Belgians of Congolese origin feel?” But Prince Laurent “does not see” just how Leopold II can “make people suffer” in Congo.

The debate is open. Esmeralda also calls for “an end to propaganda”. That is, to reconsider the history lessons on that period, compensating the Congo after a formal apology. “We must teach at school that the wealth and large buildings of Belgium were financed by the sale of ivory, rubber and the plundering of wood,” he writes, asking the government to criticize colonialism. Just as in prestigious European universities, from Oxford to Science Po, the tendency to impose censorship is growing, favoring forms of ostracism towards those who do not adapt to the “culture of cancellation” especially in France.

On the Figaro, just three days ago, eight students enrolled in various academies of the Hexagon launched “an alarm on the dangers of the Cancel culture of an intellectual enclave out of this world that wants to lay down the law on everything”. Looking back over the most recent cases, undergraduates explain that in France “anyone who refuses to submit to decolonial, pro-LGBT and anti-sexist dogmas is insulted and scolded” when not suspended from teaching. Then the warning: «The drifts that we observe inside the Science Po of France will soon spread everywhere». The desire to erase the traces of a certain past seems to have already infected Belgium. If King Philip, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence, expressed “sorrow” for the African wounds, and an ad hoc parliamentary commission was also created on the inglorious Leopold II, Esméralda cuts off diplomacy: ” important, but they are not enough “. Better to “decolonize” streets and squares indulging the fury of the politically correct.