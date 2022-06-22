Entertainment

Canceled telenovela by Laura Flores and Alejandro Tommasi on Telemundo

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

On May 10, RCN and Telemundo premiered the new version of ‘Till money do us part‘, a soap opera that tells the story of a humble merchant whose life changes in a single night, after crashing a beautiful woman’s car and causing several injuries for which he has to pay a very high price.

With a luxury cast, made up of Carmen Villalobos, Sebastián Martínez, Gregorio Pernía, Juliette Pardau, Fabián Ríos, Laura Flowers, alexander tommasi, Lorna Cepeda, Stephania Duque, Julián Arango, Marcela Benjumea, Julio Sánchez Cóccaro, among others; the production reached prime time on both channels with the aim of taking over the audience, as happened with its original version in 2006 and 2007.

However, in Colombia it has not been possible to place even in the first five positions of the rating; while in the United States it was even worse, so much so that Telemundo decided to take it off the air.

Even Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinez, protagonists of this new installment, they said goodbye to the project with an emotional message: “Final final is not going anymore. Thank you my Sebastián for everything! I could not have had a better project partner, God bless you and always give you the best, I love you Sebis. Thanks to everyone who was part of Until silver separates us “.

They take the telenovela off the air Until money separates us

Let us remember that, less than a month ago, the North American channel had already taken action on the matter, passing it to its afternoon programming grid, but it seems that that did not work either and now, according to what they themselves made known, in their replacement will be ‘the lady‘, cliffhanger you made Aracely Arambula in 2016.

They cancel until money do us part

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

Related Articles

They reveal how Piqué escaped from his house with Shakira to party, infidelity | football curiosities

9 mins ago

Netflix ranking: these are the favorite movies of the American public

10 mins ago

Adamari López does not shut up and reveals what Alaïa did to make Toni Costa burst into tears

20 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston and the cast of ‘Friends’ continue to earn money for the series

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button