Canceled telenovela by Laura Flores and Alejandro Tommasi on Telemundo

On May 10, RCN and Telemundo premiered the new version of ‘Till money do us part‘, a soap opera that tells the story of a humble merchant whose life changes in a single night, after crashing a beautiful woman’s car and causing several injuries for which he has to pay a very high price.

With a luxury cast, made up of Carmen Villalobos, Sebastián Martínez, Gregorio Pernía, Juliette Pardau, Fabián Ríos, Laura Flowers, alexander tommasi, Lorna Cepeda, Stephania Duque, Julián Arango, Marcela Benjumea, Julio Sánchez Cóccaro, among others; the production reached prime time on both channels with the aim of taking over the audience, as happened with its original version in 2006 and 2007.

However, in Colombia it has not been possible to place even in the first five positions of the rating; while in the United States it was even worse, so much so that Telemundo decided to take it off the air.

Even Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinez, protagonists of this new installment, they said goodbye to the project with an emotional message: “Final final is not going anymore. Thank you my Sebastián for everything! I could not have had a better project partner, God bless you and always give you the best, I love you Sebis. Thanks to everyone who was part of Until silver separates us “.

Let us remember that, less than a month ago, the North American channel had already taken action on the matter, passing it to its afternoon programming grid, but it seems that that did not work either and now, according to what they themselves made known, in their replacement will be ‘the lady‘, cliffhanger you made Aracely Arambula in 2016.