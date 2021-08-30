canceled the film based on the book by Elena Ferrante

The adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel was canceled due to the resignation of the Oscar-winning actress. She was supposed to play the lead Tess and also produce the film: her production company, MountainA, was handling the project along with HBO Films and Maven Screen Media. His abandonment led to the cancellation of the filming. An HBO spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman resigned.”

The film was canceled The days of abandonment , the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante which was supposed to have starred Natalie Portman.

The reason for the cancellation is precisely the fact that the actress has forfeited, as they say.

The film based on the work of the famous Italian writer was in fact canceled due to the resignation of the Oscar winner, who was supposed to interpret it and also co-produce it. Natalie Portman was given the role of the protagonist Tess, and the diva was also supposed to produce the project: her production company, MountainA, was taking care of Days of Abandonment along with HBO Films and Maven Screen Media. His abandonment led to the cancellation of the filming “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman resigned from Days of Abandonment for HBO Films before filming begins. Unfortunately, the production will not go on, ”these are the words of HBO spokespersons in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO’s thanks to the cast and crew

deepening



The days of abandonment, Natalie Portman in the film based on the book by Elena Ferrante As well as explaining the reasons why The days of abandonment was abandoned (fate was almost written, in short), the representatives of HBO wanted to express their displeasure. And thank everyone who worked on the project. “We are very sorry that we are unable to bring this beautiful story to the screen. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work ”, these are the words of the spokesperson in a statement released to THR.

The plot

deepening



Natalie Portman, from Thor to Black Swan: her most iconic films Natalie Portman was supposed to be the protagonist Tess, a woman who gave up her dreams for the sake of a stable and peaceful family life.

However, she will suddenly be abandoned by her husband, an event that will upset not only her existence but also her mind. Loading... Advertisements Left with her two children and the dog, the woman is indelibly marked by both sorrow and humiliation. From the city she moved to a few years ago, she will be sucked into a psychotic vortex inhabited by the ghosts of her childhood. The film adaptation of the novel was supposed to be directed by Maggie Betts.

The shooting

deepening



Natalie Portman: A Book That Fights Gender Stereotypes The first take of the film The days of abandonment It was due to be held in Sydney in a few days, after receiving $ 3.4 million in grants from local officials. This transposition would have been the second adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel, published in 2002.

The first homonymous film inspired by the book was directed by Roberto Faenza and starred Margherita Buy and Luca Zingaretti (it was presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival)

Natalie Portman dropped out

deepening



The brilliant friend 3, shooting in Florence is underway. PHOTO The Oscar-winning actress had agreed to participate in the project, joining last April. In addition to being cast as the lead, Natalie Portman was expected to oversee the film in the role of executive producer alongside Maggie Betts, the director. The diva had already arrived in Sydney to begin filming but something must have gone wrong. For now, no official communication or indiscretion of the case has explained the reasons why Natalie Portman would have turned around.