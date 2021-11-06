canceled the film based on the novel by Elena Ferrante

The days of abandonment, an HBO film based on the novel of the same name by the Italian author Elena Ferrante, it will not. The project, which he would see Natalie Portman in the lead and co-producer roles, it was officially canceled following the actress’s decision to leave production.

As stated in a press release issued by the same HBO: “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman retired from Days of Abandonment before filming began. Unfortunately, production won’t go on without her. We are very sorry that we are unable to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented screenwriter and director and the entire cast. We send our sincere thanks to the cast, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work. “

The film, which was already in development, would have Maggie Betts director and Elena Ferrante herself in the role of executive producer. Natalie Portman and her MountainA Films would instead produce the project alongside Len Amato’s Maven Screen Media, Crash & Salvage and Fandango.

The actress was chosen to play the lead character Tess, a woman who abandoned her dreams to pursue a stable family life. But when her husband abandons her in turn, that world of certainties is completely destroyed. As Deadline reports, the film had been described as “A visceral and no holds barred journey into the mind of a woman in crisis who measures her female identity with motherhood, all while crossing the darkest corners of her own psyche.”

It is unclear why the Oscar-winning actress abandoned the project without warning, but we know that her unexpected event did not affect the production of. Thor: Love and Thunder, cinecomic del MCU in which we will see her again in the role of Jane Foster / Mighty Thor.

Photo: Getty (Stefania D’Alessandro / WireImage)

