canceled the release date of the film with Anna Kendrick

Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter, Noelle loses its release date, canceled by Disney

Formerly known as Nicole, Noelle see Anna Kendrick side by side Bill Hader playing the role of the daughter of Santa Claus who gives the title to the film. With the first photos from the set portraying the actress in costume, everything seemed ready for the debut set to November 8, 2019, but now Walt Disney Pictures has removed the date from its calendar; recently it was revealed that the project would arrive on the streaming platform that Disney is expected to launch next year.

Noelle sees Anna Kendrick playing Santa’s only daughter, who picks up the parental inheritance when her father retires and her brother isn’t interested in running the family business. With a cast also consisting of Shirley MacLaine And Billy Eichner, the film is written and directed by Marc Lawrence, to whom we owe such romantic comedies What happened to the Morgans? And Professor for love.

The cancellation of Noelle is part of Disney’s recently announced new calendar schedule, which has also postponed live-action Mulan to 2020 and has unveiled six dates for as many new titles Marvel Studios to be brought to the big screen between 2021 and 2022. Filming of the Christmas film concluded last month, so we hope that a replacement date for its debut will be announced soon.

